police lights

WILSON (AP) — Four adults and one teenager were shot after a verbal altercation during a party in Wilson, police said.

When officers responded to a report of gunfire at about 11 p.m. Saturday, they did not find any victims, police said in a news release.

WRAL-TV reports that all five victims were taken in private vehicles to local hospitals. Officials said none of the injuries appeared to be life-threatening.

The Wilson Police Department has not released information on a suspect.

Neighbors in the area said they heard multiple gunshots.

Police are asking anyone with information about the shooting to call them.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.