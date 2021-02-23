FILE - North Carolina House Speaker Tim Moore, left, R-Cleveland, speaks to reporters, with Senate leader Phil Berger, R-Rockingham, and House Majority Leader John Bell, right, R-Wayne, at a news conference on Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020 at state GOP headquarters in Raleigh, N.C., to discuss Election Day results. North Carolina Democrats were hoping this November they would break the backs of Republicans, who, after dominating state politics for much of the past decade, saw their power erode in the 2016 and 2018 elections. Instead, state Democrats had little to tout after Election Day beyond Gov. Roy Cooper’s close yet expected reelection, a narrow victory for Attorney General Josh Stein, and picking up two U.S. House seats largely handed to them by redistricting in 2019. (AP Photo/Gary D. Robertson, FILE).