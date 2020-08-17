CHAPEL HILL – With a spike of 135 COVID-19 cases on campus in just one week, undergraduate classes at UNC will move completely online.
Chancellor Kevin Guskiewicz said the change goes into effect Wednesday.
“Since launching the Roadmap for Fall 2020, we have emphasized that if we were faced with the need to change plans – take an off-ramp – we would not hesitate to do so, but we have not taken this decision lightly,” Guskiewicz said.
Guskiewicz’s announcement comes just hours after Barbara Rimer, dean of UNC-Chapel Hill’s Gillings School of Global Public Health, called for classes to be moved online.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.