RALEIGH – The N.C. Department of Transportation will temporarily halt most construction activities along major highways early next week to keep traffic flowing for holiday travel.
Construction on interstates, U.S. and key N.C. routes will be suspended from the morning of July 3 through the evening of July 5 to reduce anticipated congestion.
Some projects will continue with work that doesn’t impact travel lanes, and other long-term lane closures will remain in place on select projects.
Remember these helpful safety tips for traveling during the holiday season:
Leave early for your destination.
Travel at non-peak hours and use alternative routes if possible.
Allow extra time for your trip, regardless of the route you choose.
Don't drive drowsy. Take frequent breaks if needed and take advantage of our state's rest areas.
Avoid driving distracted and pay attention to your surroundings and other vehicles nearby.
Drive and boat responsibly.
For real-time travel information, visit DriveNC.gov or follow NCDOT on social media.
