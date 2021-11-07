From left, Annalise Todd, 9, Phillip Todd, Embre Todd, 10 and Lisa Todd pray as a family during a prayer vigil supporting House Bill 2 in front of the Governors Mansion on Thursday, March 31, 2016, in Raleigh, N.C. "We're just praying that we would love the lord and our neighbors," said Lisa Todd. More than two years after a law limiting local protections for gay rights in North Carolina was enacted, leaders remain sharply split over whether House Bill 2 was needed and what protections should be afforded to LGBTQ people. (Jill Knight/The News & Observer via AP)