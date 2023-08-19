HENDERSON COUNTY - The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office has announced the arrest of seven individuals involved in a large commercial theft ring.
The HCSO says on April 3, deputies received a report from Cason Builders Supply regarding a employee-related theft case so their Property Crimes Unit quickly began an investigation
According to HCSO, their investigation revealed a web of illegal activity planned by former employees of Cason Builders Supply. Deputies say Jose Ruben Huerta and Marcelino Huerta were discovered selling inventory from Cason Builders to various local businesses without the knowledge or consent of the supplier.
Deputies say all of the stolen inventory had an estimated value of $180,000.
