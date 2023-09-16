Driver Milton Barnes poses for a photo with customer David Bunn in front of his RIDE van in Wilson, N.C. on Aug. 24, 2023. The city of Wilson, North Carolina, ended its bus service in September 2020 to offer on-demand van trips anywhere in town for less than $3 a ride. Even during the pandemic, which sent public transit ridership plummeting, it surged 300% in Wilson. (Courtesy of Milton Barnes via AP)