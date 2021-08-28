Sixth grade math teacher Lisa Martin talks to her students on the first day of school at Kernodle Middle School in Greensboro, N.C., on Monday, Aug. 23, 2021. The federal government has provided $190 billion in pandemic aid to schools since March 2020. This is more than quadruple what the U.S. Education Department spends on K-12 schools in a typical year. (Woody Marshall/News & Record via AP)