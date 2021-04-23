The North Carolina House has passed a bill that would give individual school districts more flexibility to set their own calendars. House Bill 376 passed the chamber on Thursday, April 22, by a vote of 114-1. The only “no” vote came from Rep. Frank Iler, R-Brunswick.
The measure sets that local boards of education have the authority to determine the first and last days of school, within these parameters. “Except for year-round schools, the opening date for students shall be no earlier than the Monday closest to August 19, and the closing date for students shall be no later than the Friday closest to June 11.”
Under current law, schools can open no earlier than the Monday closest to Aug. 26.
The law would not apply to schools determined by the local board to have a “modified calendar.” The change would take effect for the 2021-22 school year.
The bill now goes to the Senate.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.