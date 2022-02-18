SOUTHERN PINES (AP) — A North Carolina sheriff’s deputy shot an armed person who confronted deputies responding to a noise complaint early Friday, officials said.
As Moore County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a noise complaint outside of Southern Pines around 1:30 a.m., they were confronted by an armed person and a deputy fired, striking and injuring the person, the sheriff’s office said in a Facebook post.
The injured person was taken to a hospital, but officials did not give details on the person’s condition. A deputy was also treated at the hospital for injuries that were not considered life-threatening.
The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation is investigating the incident, the sheriff's office said.
The sheriff's office didn't release the name of the person who was shot or the deputy's name.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.