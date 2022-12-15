MCAS NEW RIVER - They’re use to celebrating “firsts” not “lasts.”
But on a cool, gray day on the MCAS New River tarmac, The Gunrunners of HMLA 269 accepted they’re final orders. At 1:55 p.m. the squadron’s colors were officially cased. More than 800 spectators—active duty Marines and legacy veterans—sat or stood silently for the hour-long ceremony.
Formally activated on July 1, 1971 as Marine Attack Helicopter Squadron 269, was reassigned in less than a year to the MAG 29 in May 1972. In April 1986, they were reassigned once again as Marine Light Attack Helicopter Squadron 269. The squadron would see action in Africa, Middle East and the Caribbean.
Gunrunners who wore the uniform during the early days came back to Jacksonville for a reunion. More than 450 veterans plus their spouses came together for the 2022 HMLA East Reunion beginning on Dec. 7, 2022 and concluding on Dec. 11, 2022. The days were filled activities both aboard MCAS New River and the City of Jacksonville including a tour of squadron spaces and a reception at the Sturgeon City Event Center.
Planning Committee member retired Lt.Col. Steve Jones said reunion planning started last year. “We started in earnest over a year ago during a gathering of 50 people in Charleston, S.C.,” Jones said. Jones said the challenge of putting together such an event was “outreach.”
“We used the Retired Marine Corps Bulletin, Facebook accounts and alumni groups reaching more than 1,200 people,” Jones said. With the success of the 2022 reunion, Jones said the group will not set their sights on their next goal. “We will be working on a “Fallen Memorial,” Jones said.
The past service of Jones and his fellow retired Gunrunners wasn’t lost on the Marines who carried on their tradition. MAG 29 Col. Richard Joyce. “Fifty years of legacy is here,” Joyce said. “Hats off to the first and the finest.” Joyce acknowledged the theme of the day’s ceremony was “somber” but ensured his Marines that they were “steadfast and confident” and will continue to develop the legacy. “The HMLA will continue to shape warfare in the years to come,” Joyce said.
Lt.Col. Ralph Tompkins, 269’s commanding office praised his Marines for the “inevitable task over the past two years” as they continued to perform their job all the while knowing the squadron was being deactivated.
Deactivation ceremonies such as HMLA Squadron 269 may become more common place across the Marine Corps if Commandant David Berger’s vision continues to be implemented. According to former Navy Secretary and former U.S. Senator Jim Webb, D-Va., in a commentary published in the Mar. 26, 2022 Wall Street Journal, Webb cited six points from the commandant’s “Force Structure 2030” plan.
They include the “elimination of three infantry battalions from the current 24” and reducing “each of the remaining battalions by 200 Marines.” The elimination of 16 cannon artillery battalions” and the elimination of all tanks even from the reserves” and the “elimination of three of the current 17 medium tilt-rotor squadrons, three of the eight heavy-lift helicopter squadrons and at least two of the seven light attack helicopter squadrons which were termed ‘unsuitable for maritime challenges,’’’ Webb wrote.
And back at MCAS New River on Dec. 16, 2022, a deactivation ceremony was held for HMH-366. Force Design 2030 outlines a plan for certain squadrons across the Marine Corps to be deactivated, to include Marine Heavy Helicopter Squadron (HMH) 366. While the squadron is being deactivated, its aircraft will be redistributed and the Marines will continue to serve in other squadrons, according to COMMSTRAT Co., II MEF Support Bn. Engagements Chief SSgt Shaehmus Sawyer.
