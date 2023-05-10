GREENVILLE - A powerful cluster of storms which brought showers passed through the area earlier yesterday producing damaging winds, heavy rain and hail.
The National Weather Service in Morehead City reported areas from Farmville to New Bern saw tree damage and hail sizes ranging from peas to pennies.
There were also many reports of hail with storms including Quarter sized hail east of Farmville with many tree branches downed, and some with 3.5″ diameter thickness.
