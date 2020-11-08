Highway Patrol Training Academy

RALEIGH (AP) — A helicopter crashed Sunday near the North Carolina State Highway Patrol Training Academy in Raleigh.

It was not immediately clear if anyone was injured, WRAL-TV reported. The crash happened at an intersection.

The Highway Patrol and the local fire department were among the agencies that responded to the scene.

