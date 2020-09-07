FILE - Memphis head coach Penny Hardaway questions a foul call during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Houston, Sunday, March 8, 2020, in Houston. As the NCAA gets set announce its plans for the 2020-21 college basketball season, there are clear precedents and blueprints in place should it decide to go the bubble route. “Maybe do it for maybe a week or two at a time, playing a certain amount of games and getting retested after you come back or something like that,” Memphis coach Penny Hardaway said. "It’s possible, it’s not going to be easy.”(AP Photo/Michael Wyke, File)