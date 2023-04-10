Matthew Scott Cannon

GREENVILLE — A Pitt County man was charged with statutory rape and indecent liberties with a child

Pitt County Deputies received a report of statutory rape on March 20, the case was then transferred to the Major Crimes Unit of Pitt County.

After the investigation, warrants were issued for 23-year-old Matthew Scott Cannon.

Cannon was arrested April 5 and booked into the Pitt County Detention Center under a $525,000 secured bond.

