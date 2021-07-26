JACKSONVILLE (AP) — A North Carolina man has been cited after firefighters rescued a 2-year-old from the roof of a home, police said.
Jacksonville police spokeswoman Beth Purcell said in a news release that officers and emergency personnel responded on Saturday to a report of a child on a roof over the front porch of a home on the city's north side.
Firefighters used a ladder to remove the child from the roof, and Purcell said the child was unharmed.
Jacksonville police charged Justin Alexander Tueros, 22, with misdemeanor child abuse. Tueros was cited and released. It wasn't indicated whether the child was related to Tueros.
