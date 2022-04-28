JACKSONVILLE - Routine car maintenance can easily exhaust a household budget.
Now throw in an additional thousand dollars or two of repair costs after thieves remove a vehicle’s catalytic converter, and many families will not only find themselves without an operable ride but perhaps also be put into an unfamiliar position on how to pay for food and housing.
Catalytic converter thefts have been on the rise throughout the region and around the country which has caught the eye of local law enforcement officials who in February 2022, initiated Operation Sawzall, comprised of federal and county law officials from Onslow, Pender and New Hanover counties. This multi-jurisdiction operation targeted thieves who removed catalytic converters from unoccupied vehicles and then sold the stolen metal for cash.
On April 19, 2022, warrants were served on 27 individuals resulting in 423 felony charges, according to Onslow County Sheriff’s Office Col. Chris Thomas.
“Starting in February, Onslow County Sheriff’s Office detectives began tracking thieves who were stealing catalytic converters from vehicles in the county and beyond,” Thomas said during an April 28 press conference at the OCSO in Jacksonville attended by many elements from the participating agencies. “We reached out to Pender and New Hanover county officials, NCIS and the North Carolina Department of Transportation.”
Catalytic converters are part of a vehicle’s exhaust system and contain a bevy of precious metals such as platinum, palladium and rhodium but also includes copper, nickel, cerium, iron and manganese. Commodity prices have soared since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic. An average catalytic converter can garner a couple hundred dollars on the resale market, according to Thomas.
The cooperation between the agencies was expressed by the sheriffs. “It is impossible to do this type of investigation by itself since criminals don’t stay within jurisdiction boundaries,” New Hanover County Sheriff Edward McMahon said. “We will continue to go after them until we catch them.”
Navy Criminal Investigative Service joined the coalition since many of the motorists victimized by the thieves were active-duty personnel stationed at area bases. “They targeted businesses, churches and active-duty service personnel,” Thomas said. While all vehicles with catalytic converters are potential targets for the thieves, Thomas said the “larger the converter the more valuable it becomes.”
The City of Jacksonville had 44 catalytic converter thefts in 2021 and have already reported 13 thefts since the start of the year, according to Thomas. Thomas said 95 converters were reported stolen in 2021 in Onslow County and have already recorded 97 thefts in the first four months of 2022.
Pender County Sheriff Alan Cutler said his county has seen a rash of thefts.
Thomas believes the thieves arrested in this roundup allegedly sold their wares to a convicted felon from Pender County named Emerson Jordan who was apprehended in last week’s sweep. Emerson faces 40 counts of conspiracy to commit felony larceny, plus one count of continuing a criminal enterprise, according the North Carolina Judicial Branch website. Emerson’s next court date is calendared for May 11 in Onslow County District Court.
The case remains open and more arrests are possible. “This is the first phase. It is an ongoing investigation,” said Thomas.
If you have information that you believe may be helpful to law enforcement, you are asked to call the OCSO at 910-455-3113. if you wish to remain anonymous and possibly receive a cash reward, contact the Jacksonville/Onslow County Crime Stoppers at 910-938-3273 or text-a-tip at TIP4CSJAX and your tip to 274637.
