A burned out police vehicle is ready to be towed outside the police station in Southeast Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, May 7, 2022. Raleigh police said a man died earlier in the day after four police officers shot him outside the station. Police officers shot him after they saw him throwing Molotov cocktails at vehicles in a parking lot near the police station and ultimately tossing them near responding officers, Chief Estella Patterson said at a news conference. (Ethan Hyman/The News & Observer via AP)