The U.S. Coast Guard confirmed a small plane went down about 4 miles east of Drum Inlet.
According to U.S. Coast Guard Fifth District spokesman, a helicopter team and two boat crews have joined several local emergency crews in the search.
It is believed that the aircraft involved is a small, private, PC-12 plane.
This is a developing story.
