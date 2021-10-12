ASHEVILLE (AP) — Two men have been charged with murder in the death of a North Carolina man whose body was found in a river more than a week ago, police said.
A news release from the Asheville Police Department said Samuel Gonzalez De La Cruz, 31, and Roberto Robles-Ramirez, 44, are charged with first-degree murder and first-degree kidnapping, the Asheville Citizen Times reported. The two men are still at large, police said.
In a previous news release, Asheville police said officers received an anonymous tip on Oct. 2 about a body in the Swannanoa River. The man was identified as Jose Renoso Ramirez, 19, of Woodfin, who had been reported missing on Sept. 27.
An autopsy has been ordered to determine Ramirez’s cause of death.
