RICHMOND, Va. — Public schools in Richmond will hold only online classes this fall for all grade levels because of the coronavirus.
The Richmond School Board voted 8-1 Tuesday to go virtual after Superintendent Jason Kamras offered five plans, including hybrid lessons and allowing certain students and grades to return to classrooms.
Kamras says the online instruction will be broken down into live-teaching and playlist-teaching, where students could watch and respond to video lessons.
Teachers and staff will get additional training on how to work in a virtual environment. The district also plans to buy more laptops.
