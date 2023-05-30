JACKSONVILLE - Jacksonville Police say they found a teenage girl with multiple gunshot wounds.
According to police, a 14-year-old girl was taken to the Naval Hospital on Camp Lejeune with serious injuries Sunday evening.
The teen was found inside a Holiday City Mobile Home Park residence around 8 p.m. with serval gunshot wounds, according to police.
Officials say this appears to be an isolated shooting.
Anyone with information is asked to contact this police department at 910-938-6440.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.