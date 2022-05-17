Republican candidate for U.S. Senate Ted Budd, of North Carolina, addresses the crowd before former President Donald Trump speaks at a rally, April 9, 2022, in Selma, N.C. Former President Donald Trump’s winning streak in U.S. Senate primaries is on the line Tuesday, May 17, 2022 as voters in five states cast their ballots in midterm elections. Trump backed celebrity heart surgeon Mehmet Oz in Pennsylvania and U.S. Rep. Ted Budd in North Carolina in those states’ Republican primaries for U.S. Senate. On the Democratic side, Pennsylvania Senate candidate John Fetterman revealed Sunday he had suffered a stroke but said he was on the way to a “full recovery.” (AP Photo/Chris Seward)