Onslow County employees get 10% salary hike in new budget

ONSLOW COUNTY - The Onslow County Board of Commissioners has voted to increase salaries for county employees by 10%.
The board voted Monday to adopt a $284 million budget that will make sure the lowest wage for county employees is $15 an hour.
Additionally, the new budget decreased the property tax rate by five cents to 65.5 cents per $100 valuation in the new fiscal year, which begins July 1st.
The county says the budget dedicates 3 cents of property tax revenues to fire service funding. Onslow County provides funding for 20 fire departments.
The budget will also set aside 3 cents of property tax revenue for future K-12 school capital needs, according to the county.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.