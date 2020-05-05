police lights

WILMINGTON (AP) — Two bodies were discovered Monday inside of a car that was found in a wooded area in North Carolina, police said.

Wilmington police officers were called to an area near the Cape Fear River after 3 p.m., where they found a grey 2013 Dodge Dart “deep in the woods,” according to a statement from the department.

Investigators could not immediately identify the bodies because of significant decomposition, police said.

WRAL-TV reported that officials confirmed the car was connected to a missing persons case involving two Wilmington women who were last seen April 15. Officials did not comment further.

Police were continuing to investigate.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.