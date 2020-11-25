ROSE HILL (AP) — One person is dead after an early morning shooting at a poultry processing plant, a North Carolina sheriff’s office said Wednesday.
The Duplin County Sheriff’s Office said the shooting occurred shortly after 5 a.m. in the parking lot of the House of Raeford chicken processing plant in Rose Hill, news outlets reported. The sheriff’s office said it has identified both the suspect and the victim, but their identities haven’t yet been released.
House of Raeford is headquartered in Rose Hill and also has plants in South Carolina, Georgia and Louisiana.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.