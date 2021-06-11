RALEIGH - Governor Roy Cooper signed an Executive Order to extend a variety of measures in response to the COVID-19 Pandemic until July 30.
“We are seeing tremendous improvement with fewer cases, hospitalizations, deaths and safety restrictions, but this is no time to hang up a ‘Mission Accomplished’ banner in our fight against the pandemic,” said Gov. Cooper. “We are laser focused on getting more shots in arms, boosting our economy and protecting unvaccinated people from the virus and this Executive Order is essential for those efforts.”
While the Governor has consistently eased restrictions as trends have improved, a State of Emergency remains in effect as North Carolina emerges from the pandemic, along with measures including:
- State Evictions Prohibitions
- Face covering requirements in certain settings such as public transportation, schools, health care and childcare facilities, in accordance with CDC guidance
- Unemployment Insurance flexibility
Under the State of Emergency, North Carolina has easier access to federal funding including FEMA Public Assistance reimbursements and schools can follow uniform safety guidance.
The State of Emergency also allows critical regulatory flexibility for the NC Department of Health and Human Services to increase the number of people authorized to administer vaccines and COVID-19 tests and for the movement of COVID-19 patients in rehab and other facilities.
The state’s vaccination efforts and incentive programs are also organized using tools made available by the State of Emergency including the million dollar summer cash and college tuition drawings the will incentivize people to get their shots.
North Carolina’s vaccine efforts have benefitted from the service of North Carolina National Guard Personnel, who, under an Executive Order from President Biden, can be paid with federal funds if called to duty as part of the pandemic response under Governor Cooper’s existing emergency order. North Carolina National Guard personnel remain critical partners in the state’s response, currently providing vaccination and administrative support as well as continuing to support the NC Department of Agriculture with food warehouse operations as supply chain tensions ease and distribute 2.4 million pounds of food to food banks across North Carolina.
