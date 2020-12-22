STONY POINT (AP) — Police in North Carolina say that an 8-year-old child has died after being struck in the chest by “a single shot from a BB or pellet gun.”
The Hickory Daily Record reports that the incident occurred Sunday near a family's home in Stony Point.
The Alexander County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement that the shooting appears to be accidental.
Initial findings from the investigation indicate that two juveniles, ages 8 and 7, were shooting a BB gun and a pellet rifle at targets when the 8-year-old was struck.
The child was being transferred to a hospital in Winston-Salem when the child went into cardiac. The child later died.
