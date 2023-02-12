ONSLOW COUNTY - A dog left at an Onslow County county landfill has been taken to a local animal shelter.
'Penelope' is around six years old and is also spayed, chipped and is negative for heartworms.
To schedule an appointment with the Onslow County Animal Shelter to meet Penelope or any other animals, call (910) 937-1164.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.