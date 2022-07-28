MARION (AP) — A Florida-based company planning the production of electric-powered boats has decided to build a plant in western North Carolina, creating 170 jobs, officials announced on Thursday.
Forza X1 Inc., which is developing recreational boats that are powered by electric outboard motors and lithium battery packs, plans a $10.5 million investment in Marion, Gov. Roy Cooper said in a news release.
The average wage for the expected jobs will be $51,047, compared to the current average wage in McDowell County of $39,071, according to Cooper.
The announcement by Forza X1 — like parent company Twin Vee PowerCats Co. based in Fort Pierce, Florida — came after a state panel earlier Thursday approved an incentives package. The state could distribute nearly $1.4 million in cash payments over 12 years if the project meets job-creation and investment thresholds.
