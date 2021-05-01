GOLDSBORO (AP) — A 21-year-old man has died after an accident at a North Carolina ATV park.
The Wayne County Sheriff's Office said the accident occurred Friday night at the Busco Beach and ATV Park in Goldsboro.
The man was riding an ATV on an uneven trail which pitched the vehicle up onto its rear wheels.
The sheriff's office said the man was thrown back and struck his head on the ATV.
He was wearing head protection but nevertheless died at the scene.
Authorities withheld identification of the victim pending notification of family.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.