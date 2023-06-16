CAPE HATTERAS – The North Carolina Ferry System is recognized as the second largest state-run ferry system in the country, but due to a history of cost overruns, the ferry system, by state code, is no longer allowed to go over budget when the current fiscal year ends June 30.
It is now about $2 million short due to rising fuel costs, so the ferry system is simply slashing the number of ferry trips. The combination of increasing fuel costs and decreasing ferry trips from Hatteras to Ocracoke Island has had a palpable impact on Ocracoke’s economy.
10 On Your Side boarded the the Hatteras ferry to Ocracoke Island at 8 a.m. on a recent morning.
We left behind a parking lot full of cars. Six hours later, not much will change.
“Sometimes the wait time is 2½ to 3 hours long,” said ferry operations manager Joey McGrath. “We are running every boat we have right now.”
The trip to Ocracoke takes about 1 hour, 10 minutes, which has been the reason given for fewer ferry trips each day. Hurricanes filled in the quicker 45-minute route.
