This photo shows the removal of a Confederate statue in Greenville, North Carolina, on Monday June 22, 2020. Part of the 27-foot monument to Confederate soldiers outside a courthouse in eastern North Carolina has been removed after local officials gave their approval last week. WNCT-TV reports crews on Monday removed the bronze statue that tops the monument outside the Pitt County Courthouse in Greenville. (AP Photo via Pitt County Public Information Office)