MOREHEAD CITY - The body of an endangered whale was found near Morehead City over the weekend.
According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, on January 7, 2023, a male North Atlantic right whale calf was documented dead near Morehead City, North Carolina. Response teams recovered the carcass and conducted a necropsy.
This calf was seen alive on January 3, 2023. A member of the public reported to the Southeast Regional Stranding Network that a lone North Atlantic right whale calf was swimming close to shore inside of the Beaufort Inlet, North Carolina. An aerial survey team from Clearwater Marine Aquarium Research Institute responded, funded by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. On-water responders from the North Carolina Maritime Museum also quickly mobilized and were able to locate the calf. The aerial survey team widened their search in the hopes of locating and identifying an adult whale that could be the potential mother. However, no other right whales were found in the area.
Zach Swain, NOAA Right Whale Biologist, confirmed the news. This is suspected to be the same whale that a local high school coach spotted recently.
