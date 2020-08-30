Postal chief DeJoy has long leveraged connections, dollars

FILE - In this Aug. 24, 2020, file photo Postmaster General Louis DeJoy testifies during a House Oversight and Reform Committee hearing on the Postal Service on Capitol Hill in Washington. As they searched for a new postmaster general, the U.S. Postal Service Board of Governors was presented with 53 candidates vetted by an outside firm. Not on the list: Louis DeJoy, the man ultimately hired for job. (Tom Williams/Pool via AP, File)