Nags Head resident Michael “Mike” Gard, 71, a fondly remembered local business owner and avid waterman, died unexpectedly on July 21, following infection of a cut he got while handling a crab pot in the sound five days earlier.
While Dare County Health and Human Services (DHHS) Director Sheila Davies said she could not confirm that the deceased individual was Gard for privacy reasons, the DHHS said it was made aware of a confirmed Vibrio bacteria case on July 20 and was notified of that person’s death on July 24—something that tracks with the Gard death and timeline.
The DHHS confirmed that another Vibrio case was reported July 25, although at this time, there is no fatality involved. As a result of these cases, Davies said her department was issuing a media release “on recreational water illnesses and preventative measures individuals can take to help prevent illness.”
Gard’s family and friends discussed the tragedy with the Voice.
“The outcome they gave us was he had a very weak heart and it wasn’t able to compete with the infection,” said Kenny Gard, Mike Gard’s younger brother. “He’d had a stent in his heart since 2019.”
“If he was young and had a strong heart, I think he would have made it,” said Gard’s girlfriend Elaine Piddington. “It’s like a bad dream, it truly is, the worst dream I’ve had.”
“It made all his friends just stunned,” added Ronny Bennett. He’d regularly hunted and fished with Mike Gard, owner of Honey-Do Handyman Services, whom he called “a jack of all trades.”
Over the past six years, only seven other Vibrio cases have been confirmed in Dare County, with another three “probable” cases. Monday’s reported case is the only fatality, according to Davies.
Vibrio is common in seawater, especially in warm, brackish waters, and Vibrio cases are expected every summer, Davies added.
“The majority of Vibrio infections occur from eating raw or undercooked shellfish, particularly oysters,” she said. “Certain Vibrio species can also cause a skin infection when an open wound is exposed to salt water or brackish water.”
