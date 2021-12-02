PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — A North Carolina man who according to authorities had a dozen guns in his vehicle he was not legally allowed to possess when he was pulled over in Rhode Island in 2017 has been sentenced to eight years in prison, federal prosecutors said.
Anthony Mondrez Thompson, 43, was also sentenced Wednesday in U.S. Distict Court in Providence to two years of probation, according to a statement from the U.S. attorney's office in Rhode Island.
According to court documents, when he was stopped on Interstate 95 he attempted to flee.
In addition to the guns, at least three of which had been reported stolen according to the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives, a search of the vehicle led to the discovery of ammunition clips, camouflage-patterned clothing, a stun gun, a can of pepper spray, night vision goggles, a machete, handcuffs, and holsters, prosecutors said.
Thompson pleaded guilty in November 2020 to a charge of being a felon in possession of firearms.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.