FILE - In this April 20, 2015, file photo, the Old Well is seen near the South Building on campus at The University of North Carolina in Chapel Hill, N.C. Fraternity members at North Carolina's flagship school were part of a drug trafficking ring that for years funneled huge quantities of drugs into three college campuses, federal prosecutors said Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome, File)