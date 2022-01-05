JACKSONVILLE - A teenager, who shot by his father, a Jacksonville police officer, last month, has died.
The Onslow County Sheriff’s Office said they were called to a home on Haw Branch Road after a 911 call reported an accidental shooting.
The teen, a 15-year old male, was shot Dec. 28 and received a life-threatening injury from a single gunshot wound to the head by a handgun.
While the incident remains under investigation, officials believe that it was an accidental shooting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.