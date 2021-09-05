GREENSBORO (AP) — Police in Greensboro, North Carolina, say that a double shooting has left two people dead.
The Greensboro Police Department issued a news release Saturday saying that a 64-year-old man and woman, both Greensboro residents, were found dead in a commercial area in the northwestern part of the city late Friday.
The release said that the woman was the victim, they have found everyone involved and that they aren't looking for a suspect. A police spokesman didn't immediately respond to an email asking if the man found dead killed the woman or whether he took his own life.
