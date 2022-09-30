Stickers reading "I Voted By Mail" are displayed as the Wayne County Board of Elections prepares absentee ballots in Goldsboro, N.C., on Sept. 22, 2022. The North Carolina GOP filed two legal motions on Sept. 28, 2022, against the State Board of Elections over the board’s prohibition of county election officials scrutinizing signatures on absentee voting documents. (AP Photo/Hannah Schoenbaum)