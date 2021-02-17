NASHVILLE (AP) — A man who burglarized a North Carolina home was shot by one of the occupants, a North Carolina sheriff’s office said Tuesday.
The Nash County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release that Bailey police reported Jose Luis Arizpe, 34, hit a woman inside the home with a hammer late Monday night. According to the news release, a man inside the home shot Arizpe multiple times. Arizpe was taken to a Raleigh hospital, where he underwent surgery.
Neither the woman's name nor the man's name were released by the sheriff's office.
Warrants obtained by the sheriff’s office charged Arizpe with first-degree burglary and assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury. The sheriff’s office said an investigation is continuing.
