FILE - Then-White House chief of staff Mark Meadows walks on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Oct. 30, 2020. An elections board in a North Carolina county has removed Meadows from its list of registered voters after documents showed he lived in Virginia and voted in the 2021 election in that state. Questions arose about Mark Meadows last month, when North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein’s office asked the State Bureau of Investigation to look into Meadows’ voter registration in Macon County in western North Carolina. In announcing his removal, the Macon County Board of Elections said it has received no formal challenge and is referring the matter to the SBI, the state Board of Elections said Wednesday, April 13, 2022. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)