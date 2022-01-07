MONROE (AP) — A man and woman are facing charges in North Carolina after a 14-month-old child overdosed on what's believed to be fentanyl, police said.
The Monroe Police Department said the child was taken to the hospital Tuesday, prompting investigators to execute a search warrant at a local home, news outlets reported.
Police said multiple charges were filed against Tyler Shelton Perry, including felony child abuse and trafficking in opium or heroin. He is jailed on a $550,000 secured bond and it's not known if he has an attorney.
On Jan. 5, investigators also obtained an arrest warrant for felony child abuse on Amber Gale. She was arrested at a home in Stallings where she was staying.
Authorities said the 14-month-old is recovering at a local medical facility.
