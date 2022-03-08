District Attorney Scott Thomas said Debra Conway, 57, of New Bern, was sentenced to five to seven years in prison after pleading guilty to embezzling hundreds of thousands of dollars from a Pamlico County utility company.
Conway will also serve five years of probation after she is released and was ordered to pay $543,132.25 in restitution in total. She paid $162,616.39 at the time of sentencing, with the rest to be paid as a condition of probation upon release from prison.
Conway was an employee and bookkeeper of the Bay River Metropolitan Sewer District. From 2013 to 2020, officials say she embezzled tens of thousands of dollars from the payroll, made unauthorized purchases on a gas card and in her retirement account, altered her payroll to have withholding taxes removed from her paycheck and caused the district to provide health insurance for her and her family, but did not appropriate employee contribution to be withheld from her paycheck.
