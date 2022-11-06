FILE - N.C. Association of Educators Vice President Bryan Proffitt speaks during a press conference held by Every Child NC in Raleigh, N.C. Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022. A local North Carolina judge had the power to transfer large amounts of taxpayer dollars from government coffers to state agencies to carry out a plan to address longstanding education inequities, the state Supreme Court ruled on Friday, Nov. 4. (Ethan Hyman/The News & Observer via AP, File)