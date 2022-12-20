GOLDSBORO (AP) — Two men are dead after a shooting at a North Carolina law firm office on Monday afternoon, police said.
Goldsboro police spokesperson LaToya Henry said officers went to the Riddle & Brantley law firm around 4 p.m. and found two men dead with apparent gunshot wounds, it was reported. The officers learned that one of the fatally shot men was the shooter, Henry said. No other injuries were reported.
Representatives of the firm declined to comment.
Police didn’t release the names of the men who were killed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.