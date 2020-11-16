RALEIGH (AP) — A North Carolina husband and wife who have been playing the same set of lottery numbers for 26 years won more than $366,000 this week.
Terry Coggeshall claimed the prize Thursday at the headquarters of the North Carolina Education Lottery in Raleigh. He said the lucky numbers had gotten him and his wife close to winning a few times, but they never thought they would take home the Cash 5 jackpot.
“I was in the La-Z-Boy as she was standing there watching,” Coggeshall, of Durham, said. “And she started screaming. She goes, ‘I won, I won!’ And I go, ‘What?!’”
The odds of winning were 1 in 962,598. Coggeshall, a delivery coordinator, bought the winning ticket at a grocery store in Chapel Hill.
Coggeshall said the couple started playing the same set of numbers when they lived in Florida. After required federal and state tax withholdings, they are $259,425 richer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.