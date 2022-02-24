GREENSBORO (AP) — A North Carolina woman who flew to Las Vegas for a pageant has not been seen or heard from in nearly two weeks, and police have launched an investigation into her disappearance.
Lejourney Farrow, 21, of Greensboro was supposed to be in Las Vegas on Feb. 10, and then travel to New York for Fashion Week on Feb. 15, said her brother, Randy Farrow, in a post on his Facebook page. He said his sister was to return to her home on Feb. 17.
Randy Farrow said police confirmed to him that his sister reached the airport in Las Vegas, but she hasn't been seen since.
The Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority didn't respond on Wednesday to an email request on what pageant may have been scheduled for the city around the time Lejourney Farrow disappeared. Randy Farrow said his sister never told him the specific pageant she was to be involved in.
Investigators in Greensboro and Las Vegas have been assigned to Farrow’s case. A news release from Greensboro police said Farrow's name has been entered into a national database as a missing person.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.