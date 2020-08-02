Isaias is currently (as of 6 a.m. Sunday, August 2) centered just off the coast of South Florida. However, much of the rainfall from the storm is located east of its circulation center.

The eastern coast of Florida can expect bands of rain and strong, gusty winds as Isaias marches northward on Sunday.

Isaias is forecast to maintain its intensity as a strong tropical storm while tracking from eastern Florida to near or off the Southeast coast through Monday. The circulation center should make a final landfall Monday night or early Tuesday in South Carolina or southeast North Carolina.